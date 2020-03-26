Dayton police officer reminds people to ‘Be Happy’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are reminding people to be happy as the coronavirus pandemic weighs heavy on the minds of neighbors.

Officer J Berger, who is stationed in the Oregon District, was blasting “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” from his police cruiser. Keith Lambert posted a video of the cheerful event Sunday.

The video has been shared more than 2,000 times.

