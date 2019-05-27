Death of Man Investigated After Ohio State Patrol Arrest

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – Investigators are awaiting autopsy results on a man who died after being taken into custody by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The agency says the man was placed in the back of a patrol car Saturday night in Canton after being arrested following a brief pursuit that began with the report of a reckless vehicle on Interstate 77.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Rick Sellers says the man ingested a “white powdery substance” that he took from his body while in the patrol car.

Sellers says first responders administered two doses of Narcan, an anti-overdose drug, and transported the man to a hospital where he died.

Sellers says the powder will be tested at the patrol crime lab.

A child found in the man’s vehicle was placed with a relative.

