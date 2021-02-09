Defense asks for $3M bond in Andre Hill case to be reduced

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — The attorney for the white Ohio police officer charged in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill asked the judge to reconsider the unusually high bond of $3 million, calling it unconstitutional.
Defense attorney Mark Collins filed a motion Sunday in an effort to reduce the bond for former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy, who is facing murder and felony charges for the December shooting death of 47-year-old Hill.
Collins told reporters Friday he was planning to file a motion for bond reconsideration, citing the amount as inappropriate in comparison to the bail set in the cases of other on-duty police killings in the past year.
