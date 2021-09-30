Deputy dies from COVID-19 battle

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A deputy in our region has died from COVID-19.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, Deputy Boyd Blake passed away Wednesday after a long battle with the deadly virus.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Blake began his career in law enforcement in 1996 as a Patrolman with the Proctorville Police Department and served as the Chief of Police there.

He began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 and rose through the ranks, becoming a Road Deputy and was most recently serving as the Process Server.