Deputy: Teen accomplices arrested in would-be robber’s death

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a robbery planned by five Ohio teenagers went awry when the target defended himself with a gun, killing one teen and leading to the arrest of the others for the death.
Investigators in Warren County say an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Friday shooting that killed 18-year-old Mason Trudics, of Centerville. The oldest suspect is jailed on murder and aggravated robbery charges.
WDTN-TV reports the teen girl and one of the younger boys face similar charges, and a prosecutor has asked that they be tried as adults.
