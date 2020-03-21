DeWine closes adult day centers across Ohio

COLUMBIA (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is closing adult daycare centers across the state.

Small groups in a person’s home with less than 10 people can continue, he says.

Adult day services for people with developmental disabilities: Individuals with disabilities who receive care every day. Our concern is that they congregate in large numbers. That is dangerous. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 21, 2020

DeWine says what they decide now will decide how many Ohio residents die. Describing the state’s battle against COVID-19 as a war, DeWine says more provisions and restrictions are coming.

“We must act as of we are being invaded by an enemy,” he says.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced the Bureau of Workers Compensation payments for March, April and May will be deferred until June. More info can be found at bwc.ohio.gov.

Husted says the state will also enact a load limit exemption for trucks carrying critical supplies and food resources.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says there are currently 247 COVID cases throughout the state, with more than two dozen in central Ohio. At this point, 58 residents have been hospitalized with three deaths.

She says they’re also working with economic experts as they continue to make provisions and restrictions. They understand how these restrictions impact everyone in the state.

Acton says Ohio residents throughout the state have pulled together during this time. She says she’s seen good deeds throughout the state.

Addressing residents who continue to congregate like normal, DeWine says, “We can’t have any more Saturday mornings. We can’t have any more Saturday nights.”

He says he wants each Ohio resident to ask themselves if they have done everything they can to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

