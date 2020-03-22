DeWine orders flags lowered for late state representative, fallen officer

COLUMBUS (WTRF/AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued two flag-lowering orders Saturday morning in honor of a fallen police officer and recent passing of a state representative.
Flags will be flown at half staff at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes State Office Tower and all public buildings in Hamilton and Mahoning Counties until sunset March 29.
54-year-old Don Manning died unexpectedly this weekend of an apparent heart attack after having chest pains. Manning was serving his first term representing the House 59th District.
Springdale Police Officer Kaia Grant was killed in a crash Saturday evening while on duty. The 33-year-old officer is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the city’s history.
