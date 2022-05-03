COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has won the May 3 Primary in the Republican Gubernatorial race.

According to the Associated Press, DeWine currently holds a 48% lead over his opponents with Jim Renacci following with 28% of the votes followed by Joe Blystone at 22% and Ron Hood at 2%.

DeWine will face off against the winner of the Democratic Gubernatorial race in November. At this time, the Associated Press is projecting Nan Whaley will win that race with a current 65% to 35% lead over John Cranley.

Whaley made history tonight as the first woman in Ohio’s history to receive a major party’s backing for the top office.

