DeWine: Taking action is earlier is better than later

COLUMBUS (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Action, director of Ohio Department of Health addressed Ohio residents tonight on how they’re attempting to keep Ohio residents safe.

To address fears Ohio will go into a lockdown like many parts of the United States and around the world, DeWine says he doesn’t think government officials know that yet.

“You can’t get ahead of it, but taking action earlier is better than later,” he says.

At the moment, officials are focusing on social distancing, a concept DeWine says he hasn’t heard of before COVID-19. That concept really describes what residents should do to limit the spread of the virus, he says.

In addressing the seeming greater number of COVID-19 cases Occurring in the northeastern part of the state, Acton says she asks herself that very same question.

Cleveland clinic got up more quickly and that area is seeing more activity, she says. That area also has more testing in that area.

“(It’s) probably related,” she says.

Ohio residents who battled the virus can return to work after they’ve lived 72 hours without a fever. Acton says the fever should be gone for that time period without the use of any fever relieving medications such as aspirin.

Most will be able to battle COVID-19 from home, she says. Before residents cease their self-quarantine from home, they should be seven days from the point their symptoms began. These guidelines are the same as the ones from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For Ohio businesses who are now taking the temperatures of employees, Action says they should look for a fever in the 100-100.5 degree range. However, she says employers should also ask their employees how they are feeling.

It’s not a perfect system, she says, residents should stay home when they’re not feeling better.

Action says she suggests residents check their temperature each morning.

DeWine says he took Acton’s advice when deciding when he and his wife see their grandchildren. Action recommends limiting the number of people allowed in homes. Although the DeWines still see their grandchildren, they have had to limit contact with their great-grandmother.

“Be very, very careful,” DeWine says.

Acton says research shows the Coronavirus to be twice as contagious as the flu and 20 times more deadly.

It may be 1-1 1/2 years until researchers completely develop a vaccine, she says. COVIS-19 is really something Ohio residents should take seriously.

Acton says she understands how difficult it is for residents to wrap their heads around their pandemic. At times, she says she finds it difficult herself and she’s been in the medical field for 30 years.

DeWine says he understands what recent decisions have done for small businesses.

“It breaks our heart,” he says.

However, they’re making decisions to close certain businesses to save lives.

He says he will also ask for a grace period for those who need to visit the Department of Motor Vehicles. In times of crisis, sacrifices have to be made.

“We have to treat this like the crisis it is,” he says.

This virus multiplies quickly, he says. We’re having to slow it down.

The state government understands concerns that COVID-19 precautions may continue until researchers develop a vaccine, DeWine says. They are considering every decision they can. However, he says they must do what they can to keep residents safe.

DeWine says this situation is nothing like anyone living has lived through before. Many may think they are being alarmist, however, if they acted too late, many of the same would think they didn’t act fast enough.

Researchers have said 40-70% of Ohio residents could battle COVID-19, DeWine says.

“We have to slow this down,” he says. “We have to keep our separation.”

If Ohio doesn’t act, they’ll send up like Italy, he says. He doesn’t want to end up in a situation where hospitals are over-run and medical professions must which patients receive the medical attention.

“Every step we have taken has been made with that consideration,” DeWine says.

DeWine says he stays in contact with Ohio mayors. They may have to make additional decisions to keep their cities safe.

Acton says researchers think the COVID-19 peak may occur from late April-mid-May. She says if the government didn’t take these actions, they would see a sharp spike. That may be when medical professions would have to decide who gets medical attention. They’re trying to avoid that, she says.

Dr. Iahn Consenhauser with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center says those living with someone with COVID-19 must be sure to clean high-touch surfaces, such as light switches.

If possible, those battling the virus should take care to clean up their own spaces, do their own laundry and wash their own dishes to keep from infecting others.

If that is not possible, family members should take great care and wear rubber gloves when doing their infected family members’ laundry, etc.

Pets can also run from one family member to another, he says. It’s not clear if pets can transmit the virus, so great care should be taken with pets.

Everyone should practice good hand hygiene at this time, he says.

“Hand hygiene is really number one, two and three,” he says.

Matt Habash, president, Mid-Ohio Food Collective says they immediately changed their process in response to COVID-19. They began putting procedures into place to practice social distancing

Those who want to help can do so by simply donating money to the food bank, he says. Don’t start food drives, that would simply deplete the ever-dwindling supplies at area grocery stores.

He says he encourages residents to reach out if they need help. Some may find themselves in a situation they have never been in before. Residents may look in other places for what they need, those who need help should reach out.

