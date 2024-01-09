COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Each year, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine sits down with members of the media for one-on-one conversations about plans for the Buckeye State in the upcoming year.

Last week, the governor sat down with WOWK 13 News Anchor Amanda Barren to take a look ahead at his plans for Southeast Ohio, where the unemployment rate is among the highest in the state. They also discussed the massive grant program DeWine started two years ago to bring $500 million to 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio.

The governor and Barren also discussed DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68 and his intent to sign an executive order banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors, which he did on Jan. 5.