COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Wine, cheese, steaks, chocolate, almonds, and potato chips– there’s now even more on the line for Super Bowl Sunday as Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and California Governor Gavin Newsom made a public wager on whose team will bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

DeWine tweeted Friday afternoon at Newsom: “I’ve got Fran’s Bengals Buckeye Brownies, @RubyCulinary steaks, @MontgomeryInn ribs, @QCSausage bratwurst and goetta, chocolates from @MaverickChoco, and @GrippoChipCo chips that say the @Bengals will #RuleItAll over the @RamsNFL.”

Newsom’s office was quick to reply with a photo of “California’s world class agricultural offerings” which includes several bottles of wine, cheeses, and almonds.

DeWine followed with a second tweet that read: “Game on! Fran and I can’t wait to try your California specialties after the @Bengals win! #RuleItAll #WhoDeyNation“

“Fran and I are so excited by the Bengals’ thrilling playoff run and Super Bowl appearance,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy!”

The Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.