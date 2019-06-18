Disaster declaration issued for counties impacted by storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio has received federal assistance for residents of 10 counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides.

DeWine’s news release says Republican President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration Tuesday to help individuals and businesses after 21 tornadoes touched down in Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry, and Pickaway counties. The tornadoes touched down during severe storms May 27 and May 28.

A preliminary damage assessment the first week of June by federal and state agencies identified 942 homes and buildings either destroyed or significantly damaged. The assessment found 837 other homes and buildings received minor damage or were slightly affected.

The declaration allows possible low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration and opens up other assistance programs.