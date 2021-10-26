Disgruntled neighbor who killed 9 by arson gets life term

AKRON, OH (AP) – A man convicted of killing nine people in arson fires in his Ohio neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Judge Christine Croce also ordered Tuesday that Stanley Ford, of Akron, serve the terms consecutively. The 62-year-old Ford has maintained his innocence. He was found guilty last month of counts including aggravated murder and aggravated arson.

A jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison instead of to death. The judge had the final say. Ford did not speak at the sentencing. His lawyer had asked the judge not to impose consecutive terms.

The lawyer says Ford plans to appeal.