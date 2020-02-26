Dismembered burning body found in Cleveland ID’d as woman

CLEVELAND (AP) — A dismembered body found on fire last week in a secluded area near railroad tracks in Cleveland has been identified as a 54-year-old woman.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the woman as Benette Smith, of Painesville.

Her body was found by firefighters who responded to a brush fire Jan. 19. Authorities later said shrubs had been put on top of a body and set on fire.

Smith was released from state prison last March after serving an 18-month sentence out of Cuyahoga County for charges of harassment by inmate and assault.

