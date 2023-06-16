PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Police submitted DNA from a dead newborn for analysis Friday but say they are continuing to operate with few leads as they try to determine how the girl ended up inside a garbage truck.

A news release from Plain City police said a preliminary autopsy showed the newborn was female and that her umbilical cord was still attached, but it did not immediately reveal a cause of death.

“Our office is fielding many tips, and we are reviewing video from numerous sources in an attempt to locate evidence or witnesses regarding the infant being placed into the trashcan,” the news release said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Bluestem Lane on Thursday afternoon and located the newborn’s body in a garbage truck.

Investigators are concerned about the health of the mother “due to the strong potential that the baby was born without professional healthcare assistance,” the news release said.

Anyone with information, especially about a person who may have recently given birth where the location of the baby is unknown, is encouraged to contact Plain City police at 614-873-2921.

The autopsy was conducted by the Montgomery County coroner’s office, and the DNA was submitted to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.