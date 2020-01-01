Driver arrested in west Columbus after multi-county chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A driver is in jail after leading troopers on a multi-county chase early on New Year’s Day.

It started around 1:30 a.m. in Montgomery County when the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver refused to pull over.

After driving erratically, the car eventually crashed on I-70 eastbound on the west side of Columbus. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence.

