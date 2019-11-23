COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state ethics charge has been filed against a county sheriff in Ohio already facing multiple felonies.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of making a false statement to the Ohio Ethics Commission.
He is accused of failing to report $7,500 in loans and gifts on a financial disclosure statement.
Reader said in a statement that “politics do not belong in law enforcement.” He announced Friday he’s planning to run as an independent candidate for sheriff next year.
Reader, who is suspended, was indicted in Pike County in June on charges that include theft in office and tampering with evidence after authorities investigated allegations that he stole confiscated drug money.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ethics charges filed against suspended county sheriff in Ohio
- Church in Gatlinburg reopens 3 years after being destroyed by wildfires
- Agencies from all over West Virginia met to discuss issue of human trafficking across the state
- Habitat for Humanity creates another new homeowner for Huntington
- West Virginia grapples with nursing shortage
- WATCH: Dog drives in circles for an hour in Florida driveway
- Romaine lettuce recall expands due to E. coli outbreak
- Former Tennessee school bus driver steals bus, attempts to pick up children
- West Virginia Hunters can donate deer meat to families in need
- Huntington restaurant offers Thanksgiving dinner