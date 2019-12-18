Ex-boxing champ hit with $830K judgment in sex assault claim

CLEVELAND (AP) – An Ohio judge has delivered an $830,000 default judgment against former boxing champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner in a lawsuit claiming he sexually assaulted a woman at a Cleveland nightclub in June 2018.
The victim’s attorney says Broner pinned the woman, began kissing her and stopped only when one of his companions pulled him off the woman as someone photographed the assault. He pleaded guilty in April to misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint and received probation.
Cuyahoga County Judge Nancy Margaret Russo allowed Broner’s attorney in the lawsuit to quit the case in November, leaving Broner to defend himself.
