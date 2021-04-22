Ex-homeless man with golden voice: I’m running for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A once-homeless Ohio man whose smooth radio voice made him an Internet sensation a decade ago says he’s running for governor as a Democrat.

Ted Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after appearing in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice. The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams announced his interest in succeeding Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week on WWGH-FM in Marion, the same station he used to announce a long-shot presidential bid in 2015.