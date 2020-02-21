COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A grand jury has indicted two former Ohio State football players on charges of rape and kidnapping.
Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were both kicked off the team after their arrest earlier this month.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien on Friday announced the grand jury indictment. O’Brien said the men face 33 years in prison if convicted and registration as sex offenders.
Both players pleaded not guilty to preliminary charges after their Feb. 12 arrest on charges of holding a woman against her will and raping her.
Messages were left for their attorneys seeking comment. An attorney representing Wint has said his client is innocent.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 1998 sexual assault cold case solved with blood sample from suspect’s autopsy
- Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
- Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
- Beshear signs bill to require school officers to be armed
- St. Agnes School to close after more than 90 years
- City issues warning: Fix it or we’re tearing it down
- Burch named next West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools
- Kids can now drive a car into surgery at UPMC Hamot
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Luke Bryan to bring ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour to Charleston