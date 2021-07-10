Explosion at Ohio home kills 1, injures 1; cause sought

NEW HOLLAND, OH (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at a house in Ohio killed one person and injured another over the weekend.
The Fayette County sheriff says the blast in New Holland was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sheriff Andy Bivens said two people were inside the residence. He said one died and the other was flown to a Columbus hospital.
No other injuries were reported. No other information about the victims was immediately available.
The state fire marshal’s division is investigating.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.