Ezzo Sausage Company recalls products with possible Listeria contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – A company in Columbus, Ohio, is recalling around 25,115 pounds of sausage products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Ezzo Sausage Company’s recalled ready-to-eat sausage products were produced on October 29, 2019, October 30, 2019, and November 5, 2019. The following list contains the products affected by the recall and is also available as a spreadsheet on the USDA website. The USDA has also provided a list of product labels on the packaging of the items.

Case Weight Product Description Lot Codes 25 lbs Ange’s Pizza SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED 102919 25 lbs Creno’s PIZZA SLICED SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 102919 25 lbs GiAntonio Brand SAUSAGE FOR PIZZA 38 MM SLICED 102919 25 lbs GiAntonio Brand PEPPERONI 38 MM SLICED 102919 25 lbs Josseppi’s Sliced Topper PEPPERONI 102919 25 lbs MASSEY’S Portofino Pepperoni 102919 25 lbs Flyer’s PIZZA & SUBS 38 MM SLICED PEPPERONI 102919 25 lbs EZZO BRAND BURRETTO PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm 102919 25 lbs Ezzo Brand Rough Chopped Pepperoni 102919 25 lbs EZZO BRAND NATURAL* UNCURED PEPPERONI SLICED 51mm 102919 20 lbs CHOPPED PEPPERONI 103019 20 lbs Pizza King CHOPPED PEPPERONI 103019 or 110519 20 lbs PIZZA KING CHOPPED PEPPERONI 103019 or 110519 20 lbs EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI 103019 or 110519 10 lbs EZZO BRAND CHOPPED PEPPERONI 103019

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1838A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.

The USDA says the problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS of a positive sample result for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Symptoms of Listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

The FSIS says it is concerned that some product may be in distribution centers, restaurants, or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them and these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

