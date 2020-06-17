Fairs in Ohio get green light from ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes has officially signed an order allowing county fairs and animal exhibits to be held this summer.

The order states that county fairs are allowed to open as long as safety measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus are followed.

According to the guidelines, fairs should observe social distancing and sanitization procedures like other businesses which have reopened in recent weeks.

Livestock competitions can be held as usual as long as participants, spectators, and judges maintain a distance of six feet between them, masks be worn when required, and if a fair board decides to, use a virtual livestock auction.

Food vendors must follow the same guidelines as restaurants, which includes social distancing for those in line, no self-serve areas, and six feet of space between seating.

In order for a fair to have amusement rides, it must follow all order from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

So far, both Marion and Lawrence counties have announced their 2020 fairs are canceled, as is the Ohio State Fair, all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The complete guidelines from the state are below. (App users, tap here.)