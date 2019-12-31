Fallen WWII soldier’s dog tags return home after 75 years

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – The military dog tags belonging to a fallen World War II soldier have finally returned to his hometown after 75 years.

The Canton Repository reports the identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit. Taylor had been a replacement infantry soldier and had gone missing near Belgium and was later found dead there during the Battle of the Bulge.

Tags belonging to Taylor and several other American soldiers were found by a resident near the border of Belgium earlier this year.

