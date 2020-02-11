UPDATE 12:05 PM: Bellaire police are listing this as a missing person/abducted case.
They are currently requesting security footage from the rehab facility they were last seen.
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The family of 29-year-old Brittany “Sweetie” Hackathorn of Neffs are posting fliers asking for any information about her.
They say she walked out of a Bellaire area rehab facility on February 1 and reportedly got into a black vehicle with a woman who claimed to be “her sister.”
Her father and stepmother say they haven’t seen her since.
Anyone with information about Hackathorn is urged to call (304) 551-1459.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Librarians ask WV legislature for $10 million to repair and upgrade libraries in the state
- Family searching for missing Ohio woman
- Child in West Virginia dies from the flu
- WV Senate votes to create Intermediate Court of Appeals
- Charleston Police investigating homicide on West Side
- Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Charleston
- WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Judge clears major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint bid
- Boone County Sheriff searching for missing man
- Coal truck rolls over onto railroad tracks in Cedar Grove