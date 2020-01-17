Farmers one step closer to hemp planting after rule approval

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A legislative committee has approved rules that put farmers one step closer to growing hemp in Ohio.
The rules approved Thursday by the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review were required by last year’s hemp legalization bill and should take final effect next month. Gongwer News Service reports that with the passage of the rules, the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s goal remains to have farmers licensed and able to plant this spring.
The federal government legalized hemp cultivation in 2018. Hemp contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol found in marijuana, another plant in the cannabis family.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Two arrested after drugs, gun seized in West Portsmouth
- Sentencing postponed for former Miss Kentucky
- Lockdown lifted after shots near schools
- Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind building damaged by late-night fire
- A Kentucky teen has admitted to sexually assaulting four teenage girls after first pleading not guilty
- Boyd County group in need of donations for deployed service members
- More candidates file for West Virginia Governor
- Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
- Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health votes in favor of eliminating indoor vaping in public
- Garnet Career Center Nursing students prepare feast to learn to better care for patients