Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK)—According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there was a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. on SR 141 near mile marker 8 in Lawrence Township. The driver, identified as P. Herrell, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado westbound in rainy conditions. The pedestrian, 39-year-old Sherrie A. Dalton, of Chesapeake, was walking eastbound in the westbound lane.

Mr. Herrell swerved but was unable to avoid hitting Ms. Dalton. She was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton where she was pronounced dead.

This incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

