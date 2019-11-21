FDA warns of E. coli outbreak in pre-packaged salads

MARYLAND (WOWK/WDVM/WJW) — The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers of an E. coli-related illness outbreak across multiple states, including Ohio. Missa Bay, LLC, is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli.

The items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat Ready Pac Bistro® Chicken Caesar Salads purchased at Maryland Sam’s Club locations. The administration says the “best by” date on the batch of salads in question is Oct. 31, 2019.

The Maryland Dept. of Health tested the unopened salad and found E. coli when testing the lettuce. The salad was purchased by a sick person, according to the FDA.

The salad has not been directly linked to the illness, but the FDA still warns against eating them. The FDA says between September 24, 2019 to November 8, 2019, 17 people from eight states have contracted the illness.

It is not known where the lettuce came from, but the FDA is working to trace the source of the lettuce. Here’s a full list of all the items affected.