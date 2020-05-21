Federal officials involved in search for missing Ohio teen, looking for white car possibly tied to case

HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH (WJW) — Federal law enforcement officials are now involved in the search for missing high school senior Madison Bell.

Officials with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office told WLWT that after a multi-day search and no sign of Bell, the FBI and BCI have gotten involved in the investigation.

Bell, 18, has been missing since Sunday. The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said the Greenfield teenager told her mother she was going to a tanning salon but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed Madison did not make it to the tanning salon. Her car was found at a church parking lot near the business with her phone and car keys inside.

After learning of Bell’s disappearance, nearly 250 volunteers searched the area both Sunday and Monday. They did not find her.

Investigators are looking for a white car (pictured in the tweet below) that was seen entering and exiting the church parking lot on Sunday morning. Authorities told WLWT reporter Karin Johnson that car may have California plates.

There are photos circulating on social media of another vehicle with California plates that users claim is connected to the case. Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera reiterates that investigation revealed that vehicle is not involved.

This just in from investigators. THIS is the white car they’re looking for in connection w disappearance of Madison Bell. It MAY have Cali license plates.

Bell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 to 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has gray contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Bell’s mother, Melissa Bell, says her daughter may have been wearing a black North Face jacket and may possibly have her driver’s license and a bank card on her. Melissa Bell said there has been no activity on the bank card or on her daughter’s social media accounts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

Meanwhile, Greenfield Church of Christ is held a prayer vigil for Madison Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. It was live-streamed on their Facebook page.

