DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial has been pushed back for a Columbus woman accused of kidnapping five-month-old twins last December.

24-year-old Nalah Jackson faces two counts of kidnapping after allegedly stealing a car with the twins in the backseat.

One of the twins was found abandoned in the cold in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia. The other was found in a car in Indianapolis a few days later.

Jackson’s trial was set to begin Monday, but the judge granted her lawyers additional time to prepare. Her trial is now set to begin on October 10.