Fifth COVID-19 related death reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County health officials are reporting the county’s fifth death related to COVID-19.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments say the patient was a 75-year old man.

County health officals say COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the county’s five deaths, however, it does not preclude any existing co-morbidities that may have also contributed to their death.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department also reported 2 new cases Friday, Sept. 4, bringing the county to a total of 393 since the pandemic began. Health officials say 316 people in Scioto County have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, according to the health departments.

