Find Ohio COVID-19 testing locations as omicron variant spreads before the holidays

COVID-19 testing locations are mapped on an Ohio Department of Health dashboard on Dec. 21, 2021. (Screenshot via ODH)

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – With the omicron variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading through Ohio, people are rushing to get tested for the coronavirus ahead of the late December holidays.

Mostly gone are the massive state testing sites that had people packing arenas and fairgrounds, but a variety of testing options remain, including drive-thru locations and pickup spots for rapid tests.

The Ohio Department of Health lists hundreds of providers from across the state on its dashboard. Users can sort by county, ZIP Code, or type of provider.

COVID-19 testing locations in Franklin County, Ohio, are shown on the Ohio Department of Health’s statewide dashboard on Dec. 21, 2021. (Screenshot via ODH)

Mapped locations are color-coded by type: regular testing location, pop-up (temporary) site, community health center, and places for rapid tests. Click on a location and the dashboard will show its address, hours and contact information.

ODH notes that demand for testing is “exceptionally high” as the calendar sits in late December, and each location has its own inventory controls.

“When you find a testing location, it’s important to call in advance to ensure tests are available and to determine how to access tests,” the health department notes. “If testing is not available for any reason, many partners can direct you to an alternate location.”