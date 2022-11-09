ROME, OH (WOWK) – There’s an active arson investigation in Rome, OH after the Rome Volunteer Fire Department says in the past 24 hours they’ve had to respond to more than 20 isolated brush fires.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is leading the investigation.

Fire officials say the calls came from the areas of County Road 73, State Route 217, and State Route 218 and now they’re urging people to take precautions.

“I don’t suggest anyone burning right now at all due to the humidity pushing down and everything’s so dry. A little bit of a flame or anything in the woods, it’s going to set a brush fire,” urged Adam Edwards, a firefighter with the Rome Volunteer Fire Department.

Some people in the area say they’re beginning to worry.

“When I left today it was just smoking and now it’s a bonfire again on the hillside. It’s scary. It could have been closer to these people’s houses, but these firemen have worked very hard,” resident Sandra Rice explained.

The Rome Volunteer Fire Department is now asking that anyone with information on these fires, or cameras with footage that can help them on this investigation, contact the department.