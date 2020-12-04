First COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Ohio mid-December

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the first phase of vaccines should be coming to Ohio this month.

DeWine says the first shipments are tentatively scheduled to arrive Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, and the state is still waiting for final confirmation that these will be the dates pending FDA approval of the vaccines. He says the Dec. 15 shipment will come from Pfizer and include approximately 9,750 vaccines sent to hospitals and approximately 88,725 for congregant care settings.

He says the first phase, Category 1A, will include distributing the vaccine for healthcare workers and personnel involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, and vulnerable individuals who live together in close proximity and those who care for them. DeWine says this includes residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, patients and staff at state psychiatric care facilities, people with intellectual disabilities and staff in group homes, and the state’s two homes for Ohio veterans.

On Dec. 22, Moderna is expected to ship 201,000 vaccines to 98 hospitals and 108 health departments across the state. The health departments will distribute some of these vaccines to EMS and home healthcare workers. On that same day, the governor says Pfizer is tentatively expected to send a second shipment of 123,000 vaccines which will be distributed to nursing home patients and staff through Walgreens and CVS.

The governor says a few days after Dec. 22, Pfizer may send another shipment of 148,000 and Moderna may send another shipment of 89,000. DeWine says these are tentative and did not give a target date.

He says if the vaccines are distributed on the targeted dates, Ohio could be into the second round of vaccine shots for those in Category 1A by mid-January. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.