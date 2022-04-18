COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine has now tested positive for COVID-19 days after her husband Governor Mike DeWine’s diagnosis.

The governor’s office said Monday afternoon she was diagnosed by her personal physician and is experiencing mild symptoms similar to the Governor’s.

The release also stated First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal antibody treatment, and the governor continues to have mild symptoms which have not worsened since his diagnosis was announced Friday.

DeWine’s office says both Governor and First Lady DeWine continue to quarantine at home pursuant to CDC guidelines.

Both Gov. DeWine and Mrs. DeWine are fully vaccinated, each having received the two-dose vaccination and a booster shot, according to the release announcing his diagnosis last week.