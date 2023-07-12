COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Under a White House initiative, Columbus may soon be the next destination for hopeful skilled laborers to learn trades.

The First Lady of the United States joined local and state leaders in Ohio’s capital Wednesday afternoon to launch the White House’s Workforce Hub to boost career technical education and close gaps in the region’s in-demand industries, including construction. Partnerships with Columbus State Community College and local trade unions over the next five years will prepare 10,000 people for construction trades.

“A job is more than just a paycheck,” First Lady Jill Biden said. “It’s a path, a way to build the lives we want. And everyone, every American deserves the chance to do just that.

As a community college professor herself, Biden said it was important to her that building out the workforce involve partnerships with community colleges.

Columbus State has partnered with Intel to launch a one-year certification program for semiconductor technician roles. The school also plans to increase the number of engineering technology students fourfold in five years.

Earlier this summer, Columbus State announced a $120 million partnership with OhioHealth to build a medical training center for students. Through the program, Columbus State aims to quadruple the number of students trained in high-need healthcare roles, including nursing, surgical technology, medical imaging and respiratory therapy.

Five local unions will expand their apprenticeship programs and training facilities to meet the workforce demand. The local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, for instance, plans to increase its apprenticeship program from 600 to 1,000 positions in four years.

The Biden administration announced in May that Columbus is among five cities chosen for this initiative. The other cities include Pittsburgh; Baltimore; Phoenix; and Augusta, Georgia. On Wednesday, the First Lady said Columbus was chosen because of “significant” public and private investments, including in semiconductor manufacturing, biotechnology and electric vehicles.

In September, President Joe Biden was in central Ohio for the groundbreaking ceremony of the New Albany Intel plant to manufacture computer chips. The $20 billion facility reached the construction stage of pouring concrete in May and won’t be completed before 2025, at the earliest.

“Columbus and these hubs will be invaluable models for others, and I can’t wait to shine a light on what’s possible when we come together with education and training,” Jill Biden said.

The First Lady will travel to the other hubs in the coming weeks as part of the initiative launch. Once the initiative is underway, she plans to be back to check on its success.