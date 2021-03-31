FirstEnergy refunds $26M as nuclear bailout repeal is signed

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme is refunding $26 million to customers.

The money was collected through a tainted nuclear bailout bill.

The governor signed a repeal of the bill and Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. announced the decision to refund customers Wednesday.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel had asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order FirstEnergy to refund the collections paid to its three Ohio electric utilities.

FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.