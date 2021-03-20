Countdown to Tax Day
FirstEnergy refusing to return subsidy cash to customers

Ohio

by: MARK GILLISPIE

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio. A nuclear plant bailout law should be repealed immediately, Democratic members of the Ohio House announced Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as a bribery scandal involving one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers unfolded over the law’s passage. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme said in a regulatory filing it shouldn’t have to refund customers $30 million collected from a revenue guarantee provision in a tainted energy bill.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel earlier this month asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to refund $30 million in collections paid to its three Ohio electric utilities.

FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.

