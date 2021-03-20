FirstEnergy refusing to return subsidy cash to customers

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme said in a regulatory filing it shouldn’t have to refund customers $30 million collected from a revenue guarantee provision in a tainted energy bill.
The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel earlier this month asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to refund $30 million in collections paid to its three Ohio electric utilities.
FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.