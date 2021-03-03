Flood gate raised in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The City of Portsmouth Flood Defense has raised a flood gate after heavy rains caused flooding over the last few days.

Officials raised Flood Gate 4 located at 3rd Street and Madison Street. According to city officials, Gate 4 is usually the first gate installed by flood defense crews when the Ohio River stage reaches 52.8 feet.

Crews also placed traffic cones at Court Street, Gate 8, and along the exit to block traffic from driving through the riverfront on Tuesday, March 2.

The Second Street at the bridge has been closed for several days due to the high water. City officials say they may not raise other gates at this time since the river crest is not expected to last long and no additional rain has been predicted for the rest of the week.

Portsmouth City Engineer Nathan Prosch says there are no other plans to erect additional flood gates. Flood defense crews are monitoring the situation.

The National Weather Service predicts the Ohio River at Portsmouth should crest this afternoon at 1 p.m. at 56.1 feet before dropping Thursday morning.

Minor river and blackwater flooding will continue until the river drops below the flood stage level of 50 feet.