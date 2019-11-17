‘Flow’ series to feature African American artists in 2020

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A new performing arts series in Ohio will feature and celebrate African American artists throughout 2020.

“Flow, an African American Arts Experience” is a series presented by ArtsWave, a nonprofit arts organization that funds arts projects and organizations in the Cincinnati region.

The series will feature performances by African American artists and groups from various disciplines each quarter. It kicks off Feb. 21-22 with performances by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

Education and discussion will also be part of the programming. The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will act as a resident artist and engage with Frederick Douglass Elementary students.

ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner says ‘Flow’ is a part of the organization’s long-term goals which include deepening the roots of Cincinnati residents and bridging cultural divides.

