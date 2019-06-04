Ohio

Former Bus Driver Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:31 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 12:31 PM EDT

CINCINNATI (AP) - Federal authorities say a man who met two boys he sexually abused through his volunteer work as a church bus driver has pleaded guilty to a count of sexually abusing a minor under age 12.

Forty-nine-year-old Jory Leedy of Franklin pleaded guilty Monday in Cincinnati. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black will sentence him later.

Authorities said Leedy drove the boys and their mother to a Dayton ministry. They said he started visiting them, bought things for the boys and their family, and took the boys on trips including to Disney World.

Police said Leedy used a fake name. After he had an altercation with the boys' father, police told the parents he was a registered sex offender.

His attorney didn't respond immediately Monday to a request for comment.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local