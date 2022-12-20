COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits.

Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

A former eligibility referral specialist at Richland County JFS, Shafer allegedly used her position to improperly secure Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Her actions resulted in her boyfriend and his child receiving $39,760 in Medicaid benefits and $8,304 in SNAP benefits. Shafer resigned from her position in April of 2021.