Four Inmates Escape Gallia County Jail

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – Early this morning, four male inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail. The Gallia County Sheriff’s office says the inmates overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon, forced open a secured door and escaped.

The escaped inmates have been identified as:

– Brynn K. Martin, 40, who is 5’7” and weighs approximately 170 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes.

– Christopher M. Clemente, 24, who is 6’1” and weighs approximately 165 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes.

– Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, who is 5’11” and weighs approximately 157 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes.

– Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, who is 5’9” and weighs approximately 187 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies have established that the inmates had assistance in escaping from at least one individual on the outside. All of the inmates should be considered extremely dangerous.

Sheriff Matt Champlin says that he will hold a press conference regarding the escapees and other issues that have been plaguing the Gallia County Jail on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Gallia County Court House.

