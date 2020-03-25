Fran DeWine shares more family recipes with fellow Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WJW) — First Lady of Ohio Fran DeWine is sharing more of her favorite family recipes.

DeWine is encouraging Ohio families to spend more time together while they’re ordered to stay at home. One of the ways they can do that is through cooking, she says.

She shared two new recipes this week: her sister’s fish florentine and her daughter’s brownie birthday cake.

Cindy’s Fish Florentine

INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed

6 smaller filet of sole, flounder, or any good Ohio fish

1/4 lb. of mushrooms (or 1 can) sliced

1 small onion, chopped

At least 4 T. of butter

2 T. flour

1 c. milk

1/4 c. white wine (opt.)

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Salt

Pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In bottom of buttered casserole put: 1 pkg. of thawed spinach, salt and pepper to taste. Top with 6 small filets. Saute in 1 T. butter: mushrooms, onions. Put this over fish. Make white sauce of 3 T. butter, flour, milk and white wine. When thick add Parmesan cheese. Pour over fish. Bake 375°F for 20 to 25 minutes.

I was looking through my freezer the other day to find something I could make for dinner and share. I found some fish from the #FishOhio days @GovMikeDeWine had. I had spinach too so I decided to make my sister Cindy’s recipe for Fish Florentine. Try it!#InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/AB1NO95XVk — Fran DeWine (@FranDeWine) March 22, 2020

Becky’s Quick Microwave Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 c. oil or butter (melted)

4 T. cocoa powder

2/3 c. sugar

2 eggs

1 t. vanilla

2/3 c. flour

1/2 t. salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix oil/butter, cocoa powder, sugar, eggs and vanilla in bowl. Then mix in flour and salt. Place in 8″ square greased pyrex pan. Microwave 2 minutes. Turn around and microwave for another 2 minutes. If gooey, microwave an additional minute.

Even though we can’t be together, I made this birthday cake for our oldest daughter for her birthday Saturday. We sang and celebrated on FaceTime. I used this microwave brownie recipe for the cake and melted some Christmas fudge with milk for the icing. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/QWXJPANZHt — Fran DeWine (@FranDeWine) March 23, 2020

DeWine also shared her popular chicken and noodles soup recipe with Ohioans last week.

