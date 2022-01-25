Free credit monitoring for unemployment ID theft victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were a victim of unemployment identity theft, you could be eligible for free credit monitoring.

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder announced Tuesday that individuals who contacted the department to report that they had been victims of unemployment-related identify theft would be provided with one year of free credit monitoring.

About 410,000 people reported that they were victims of the scam and will be eligible for the free credit monitoring.

If you think you were a victim but haven’t reported it yet, you can do so by calling (833) 658-0394 or online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

The monitoring service will be conducted by IDX, a nationally-recognized provider of credit monitoring services. The cost is estimated to be between $588,000 and $748,000.

Since the start of the pandemic, ODJFS has paid approximately $24 billion in claims to 2.4 million claimants. So far, the agency has identified $496 million in fraudulent overpayments.