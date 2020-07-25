‘Friends’ clean up Portsmouth streets: Restarting volunteer events

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Non-profit organizations in the tri-state have found it difficult to host large volunteer events due to restrictions brought on by the pandemic. But one group out of Southern Ohio has found a way around those restrictions.

With the right tools and proper social distancing, the “Friends of Portsmouth” group is making the city look good as new.

The group went to work Saturday morning sweeping, weed whacking and clearing off the streets of downtown Portsmouth.



Volunteers started around 9 a.m. on Saturday with the goal of making their city look good as new. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Previously, the challenge was getting volunteers gathered in one place while still remaining a safe distance. The assistant director of “Friends of Portsmouth,” Bryan Smith says they are now able to come together by splitting into small groups.

We pretty much went all the way down 2nd Street from Washington all the way down to Market Square. Bryan Smith, “Friends of Portsmouth” assistant director

Smith says a lot of the volunteers were either a member or frequently volunteer with the group.

However, new volunteers, like Merrill and Karen Wood saw the need as well. The couple says they found an outlet through this event.

We came downtown and saw some people cleaning up and wanted to join the group. Karen Wood, Portsmouth resident and volunteer

Yeah, we can definitely get used to seeing a cleaner Portsmouth. Merrill Wood, Portsmouth resident and volunteer

The group was able to clear out the streets in the historic “Boneyfiddle” district, but Smith says this is only the beginning.

Smith says they will be releasing the future dates within the next couple of weeks. For more updates on future events, click here.

