Fund to help Ohio child agencies battered by opioid crisis

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s human services agency says it’s investing nearly $1 million in an emergency fund to help county children services departments battered by the opioid epidemic.

Kimberly Hall is director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She says the Emergency Response Fund will help agencies in crisis because of large-scale staff turnover, a child’s death, concerns about an agency’s performance, or other emergencies.

Nearly 16,000 children are in custody in Ohio, a record high largely attributed to parents and guardians being unable to care for them because of opioid addictions.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories