COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s human services agency says it’s investing nearly $1 million in an emergency fund to help county children services departments battered by the opioid epidemic.
Kimberly Hall is director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. She says the Emergency Response Fund will help agencies in crisis because of large-scale staff turnover, a child’s death, concerns about an agency’s performance, or other emergencies.
Nearly 16,000 children are in custody in Ohio, a record high largely attributed to parents and guardians being unable to care for them because of opioid addictions.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fayette County woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
- Man arrested after over 1/4 pound of meth seized at traffic stop
- Man indicted for causing 13 broken bones, brain injury of a 2-month-old
- Heart disease is the leading cause of death during or following pregnancy
- Fund to help Ohio child agencies battered by opioid crisis
- Border authorities on high alert as cost to prevent spread of coronavirus passes $1B
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool to replace Metallica as headliners at Sonic Temple Festival
- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma starts ad campaign for claims
- Recall: Takata airbags may project sharp, metal fragments at drivers
- Williamsburg soldier surprises daughter after nine-month deployment overseas