Funding approved to renovate cabins at state park in Vinton County

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio’s State Controlling Board has approved funding to be released for several initiatives in Southeast Ohio.

According to Ohio State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville), this includes $7.3 million for cabin improvements at three state parks, one of which is Lake Hope State Park near McArthur in Vinton County.

Edwards’ office says 25 cabins at Lake Hope will be renovated, including work on the plumbing fixtures, HVAC equipment, insulation, flooring, electrical and structural and building exteriors as needed.

“This is an important project that maintains the state’s investment at Lake Hope and supports tourism in the region, which is an important part of our economy,” Edwards said.

The park, located in the Zaleski State Forest, has 66 cabins that were constructed between 1948 and 1978, according to Edwards. He says the area is a popular destination for both residents of the area and visitors.