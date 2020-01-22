Gallia County, Hopewell Health Centers partner for mew multi-treatment facility

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WOWK) – Gallia County, Ohio commissioners announced a partnership with Hopewell Health Centers to establish a mental health facility in the county.
The new center would create 35 new jobs. It would be located in Gallipolis and provide mental and behavioral health services for both children and adults. The commissioners agreed to lease a recently acquired property to Hopewell Health Centers for the new facility.
“We have a great need here to serve for mental health and addiction, especially in the juvenile and youth. In a year, they’ll be one building dedicated to juvenile and youth,” Gallia County Commission President Harold Montgomery said.
The new facility will be located on the former Gallipolis Developmental Center property.
