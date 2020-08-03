GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Storms the past couple of days have brought fallen trees, power outages and flooding to parts of the tristate. High water at the Gallia County fairgrounds hit two days before the annual junior fair.
The junior fair was supposed to start Monday until the rain hit Saturday evening. With the rain came reports of high water.
The Gallia County fair board secretary Tim Massie says the water started rising all over the fairgrounds as a result of storms over the weekend.
In this area we’ve probably had over the last three days, I’m guessing, about 6 inches of rain.Tim Massie, Gallia County fair board secretary
Massie also says, in this area, this kind of event isn’t new. Some young exhibitors were worried it might affect the scheduled festivities.
Sydney Greenlee, one of the junior fair exhibitors, expressed at first, she was a little bit concerned.
It was kind of scary in the beginning not knowing if it was going to happen.Sydney Greenlee, Gallia County junior fair exhibitor
After hearing about the flooding, community members and local companies decided to lend a helping hand. MPW Industrial Services offered their “super sucker” truck to clean out the show barns.
Other fair volunteers also dug out excess mud in larger areas.
Massie says they are well on their way to making this year’s fair a reality. A few new changes will need to be made to the week’s schedule.
For more information on the fair and updates on the schedule, click here.
Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Former Midland football star Jackson Oxley ready for new journey with Mountaineers
- Gallia County junior fair back on after weekend flooding
- Putnam County Deputies investigating shooting
- Split forecast: Clouds east, sun west but heat on the horizon!
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up east coast
- Pompeo says Trump to take broad action on Chinese software
- Nitro Police: Man arrested after yielding guns and refusing to leave Walmart
- Beshear: Kentucky may have reached a COVID-plateau
- State fire marshals suspect arson in Sissonville fire
- Wilford Brimley, the face of Quaker Oats and ‘Cocoon’ Star, Dies at 85