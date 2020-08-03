Gallia County junior fair back on after weekend flooding

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Storms the past couple of days have brought fallen trees, power outages and flooding to parts of the tristate. High water at the Gallia County fairgrounds hit two days before the annual junior fair.

The junior fair was supposed to start Monday until the rain hit Saturday evening. With the rain came reports of high water.

The Gallia County fair board secretary Tim Massie says the water started rising all over the fairgrounds as a result of storms over the weekend.

In this area we’ve probably had over the last three days, I’m guessing, about 6 inches of rain. Tim Massie, Gallia County fair board secretary



The high water covered most of the fairgrounds property including inside of the livestock and show barns. Photos courtesy of the Gallia County Junior Fair board.

Massie also says, in this area, this kind of event isn’t new. Some young exhibitors were worried it might affect the scheduled festivities.

Sydney Greenlee, one of the junior fair exhibitors, expressed at first, she was a little bit concerned.

It was kind of scary in the beginning not knowing if it was going to happen. Sydney Greenlee, Gallia County junior fair exhibitor

After hearing about the flooding, community members and local companies decided to lend a helping hand. MPW Industrial Services offered their “super sucker” truck to clean out the show barns.

After some major flooding last night at the Gallia County Fairgrounds, local businesses are lending a helping hand!

Pictured: MPW "Super Sucker" Truck#flooding #galliacounty



In Ohio, the Gallia County Junior Fair experienced some flooding late Saturday night. Right now, crews are cleaning up the fairgrounds and currently have a plan to continue the festivities this week.



Other fair volunteers also dug out excess mud in larger areas.

Cleanup efforts continue at the Gallia County Fairgrounds after flooding from last night's storm.

Find out later tonight the fair board's plan for this week and how the young exhibitors feel about all the help!

Massie says they are well on their way to making this year’s fair a reality. A few new changes will need to be made to the week’s schedule.

